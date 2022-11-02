City’s Food Truck Fridays continues into November

The City of Columbia announced they will continue Food Truck Fridays in November with new food vendors operating from one location.

Food trucks can be visited from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot on the corner of Bull and Colonial) and will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

See the dates below for participating food trucks:

November 4- (Karen’s Mobile Catering Kitchen, Dogs on the Run)

(Karen’s Mobile Catering Kitchen, Dogs on the Run) November 11 – (Dogs on the Run, Bessie’s Bites, Paella South)

– (Dogs on the Run, Bessie’s Bites, Paella South) November 18– (Karen’s Mobile Catering Kitchen, Bessie’s Bites, Just Jonesin’)