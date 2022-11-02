Fairfield man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says they arrested 53 year-old Bryce Allen Frey on Oct. 28 for possessing files of child sexual abuse.

The Fairfield County man was charged with 15 counts of the sexual exploitation of minors after the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Frey faces a possible 10 years of imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.