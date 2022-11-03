SCSU to provide mandatory sexual assault prevention training
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– All students at South Carolina State University will now receive training in preventing sexual assault.
Thursday afternoon the Orangeburg HBCU announced it is partnering with Vector Solutions to provide the mandatory program.
Students have already begun receiving emails on how to complete the required on-line course.
University officials say students who do not complete the training will not be allowed to participate in campus organizations