Country Star Clay Walker returns to the Capital City on Saturday

Tyler Ryan catches up with Clay Walker to chat country music and Tik Tok

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Since 1993, Clay Walker has been a star in Country Music, with six number one songs, lots of albums, awards, and millions of fans. Saturday night, he returns to Columbia for a show at the Township Auditorium, with fellow country star Tracy Lawrence.

You can get ticket info HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook