Governor McMaster suspends Marion County councilman for violating state’s code of laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster announced the suspension of Marion County Councilman Oscar Jay Foxworth following his indictment.

Authorities say the former councilman was found to have fraudulently receive goods and services, violating section 16-14-80 of the SC Code of Laws. He was also charged one count of Criminal Conspiracy to commit Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

The Governor’s office says Foxworth is suspended until he is acquitted, convicted, or until a successor takes the oath of office.

