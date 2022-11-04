Local Living: Fall Back Fest and First Sunday at the State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, in West Columbia they are celebrating Fall Back Fest.

It will take place this Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM.

The fall Back Fest will be held in the 100 Block of State Street. The annual event features local artists painting temporary murals, live entertainment and more.

For more information click here https://westcolumbiasc.gov/events/fall-back-fest-4/

First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum.

November, 6 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar from Noon-5pm.

According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each.

For more information, click here https://www.scmuseum.org/events/first-citizens-first-sunday/