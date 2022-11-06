COMET offering free rides for those heading to vote Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you need a ride to the poles, the COMET will offer free rides on Election Day.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced they are providing free transportation for residents voting in the midterm elections.

COMET’s fixed route buses and DART services will be free for those heading to vote on November 8, 2022.

In a release, Chief Operating Officer of the COMET, LeRoy DesChamps says, “We realize how important it is for people to have access to the political process and The COMET wants to ensure that transportation is available to help those needing a ride to the polls. Voting is an essential activity that provides everyone with an equal opportunity to let their voice be heard and just knowing what bus or route to take to the polls is the first step in that process.”

Officials say riders can plan their trip using the Transit App and can visit www.catchthecomet.org/routes or call (803) 255-7100 for more information about the routes offered.

Adults with disabilities and older adults can call (803) 255-7123 for DART services and let the employee know they are traveling to their voting location.