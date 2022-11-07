Election Day is tomorrow!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is almost here but several hundred thousand South Carolinians have already voted early. A record number of more than 431,000 people have voted between early and absentee ballots.

Some of the major seats on the ballot include the Gubernatorial race between Governor Henry McMaster and Joe Cunningham and Senator Tim Scott taking on Krystle Matthews.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make sure to bring a photo ID.