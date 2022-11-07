Local Living: Veterans Day specials and more

COLUMBIA, , SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

The museum announced that active duty and retired military will receive free general admission to the museum on November 11 and are invited to enjoy 4 floors filled with South Carolina history, art and more.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Thankful For a Home Adoption Special During the special, adoptions are $20 through Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209 Check the website for times and hours.