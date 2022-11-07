UPDATE: Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. says they found missing 15 year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found missing 15 year-old Hayden Rhodes.

The teen was last seen leaving her home on Lomis Court in Hopkins on Nov. 7 around 7 a.m. Rhodes is described as having long braids, weighs 125 lbs, and is approximately 5’6″.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, black socks and black crocs and wears her hair in long braids.