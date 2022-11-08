Four motorcycle group members charged after deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Four South Carolina men have been charged following a shooting that took place Oct. 8 at I-20, say authorities. The incident left one person dead.

According to arrest warrants, Shane Andrzejewski, 33, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, and William Douglas McGathen, 34, were each charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, and one count of murder.

The suspects were charged following a deadly shooting where they shot Timothy Brock multiple times as he was riding a motorcycle, says Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Brock was part of a rival motorcycle group, say authorities.

All four suspects are currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center where they will await a bond hearing.