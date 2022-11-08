Four motorcycle group members charged after deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged following a shooting that took place Oct. 8 at I-20, say authorities. The incident left one person dead.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 41505 Pm

Source: Lexington County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Four South Carolina men have been charged following a shooting that took place Oct. 8 at I-20, say authorities. The incident left one person dead.

According to arrest warrants, Shane Andrzejewski, 33, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, and William Douglas McGathen, 34, were each charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, and one count of murder.

The suspects were charged following a deadly shooting where they shot Timothy Brock multiple times as he was riding a motorcycle, says Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Brock was part of a rival motorcycle group, say authorities.

All four suspects are currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center where they will await a bond  hearing.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts