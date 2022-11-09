City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade

The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday's Veterans Day parade tomorrow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow.

Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade.

A spokesperson for the city says they hope to make an announcement by noon on Thursday.