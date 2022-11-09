City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade

The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday's Veterans Day parade tomorrow.
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow.

Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade.

A spokesperson for the city says they hope to make an announcement by noon on Thursday.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts