Columbia Veterans Day Parade canceled due to inclement weather

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade is canceled due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

” The decision was made after several parade entries canceled and after staff assessed weather forecasts for tomorrow, which call for high winds and other hazardous conditions,” says the City of Columbia.

The parade was expected to begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house.