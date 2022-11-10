Prisma Health teams with Habitat for Humanity to restore, rebuild homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to build and restore nine homes across the state, including two homes in West Columbia.

One hundred and sixty volunteers in Clemson, Greenville, Seneca, Sumter, and West Columbia are apart of what the partnership calls a “home building blitz.”

Fifteen volunteers at each of the two homes in West Columbia — including doctors, nurses, and management — helped paint, power-wash, caulk windows, and handle building construction and repairs as needed.

CEO of Prisma Health Richland, Michael Bundy, says having housing security is a foundational principle of healthcare.

“Everyday we serve our community within the walls of our hospitals and our clinics and other medical facilities. But today is a special day. Our team members from all different kinds of walks of life are reinvesting in our community by helping one house at a time and one family at a time,” says Bundy.

Habitat for Humanity’s Neighborhood Revitalization Project Manager, Samuel Williams, says the Prisma Health volunteers are a huge help to his team.

“Prisma can come in here 15 strong and get two weeks’ work done, in one day. Even though the rain is coming they’re still in good spirits. Hopefully it gets a little more dry so we can get a second coat on there and keep them busy,” Williams says.

Williams says that Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers. If you would like to help with home repairs or construction, give the organization a call at 803-252-3570.