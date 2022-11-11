On Patrol: Live ride-along winner chosen

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Citizen Ride-Along has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department Citizen Ride-Along has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

Winner Alexa Dean has been chosen from the thousands of applicants who wanted to experience a ride-along with Captain Danny Brown. The previous ride-along had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, says officials.

Now that Capt. Brown has returned from duty in California, the ride is set to happen in one week.

Following the ride, Captain Brown and Dean will join Dan Abrams in the On Patrol: Live studio in New York.

To watch the segment, tune in to REELZ network every Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.