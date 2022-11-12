Kershaw deputies continue investigating year old murder

Kershaw, SC (WOLO) — The investigation into a Kershaw County woman’s murder is still ongoing one year later. Authorities are hoping new developments can help solve the case.

Last year 37-year-old Dena Thames was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from downtown Camden. Investigators have managed to link a blue Infiniti to the case along with shell casings and DNA.

If you have any information about this case call Crimestoppers.