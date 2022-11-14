Attorney General: South Carolina to receive over $7 million in Google settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reported that the state will receive over $7 million from a settlement over Google’s location tracking practices.

In a release from the Office, Attorney General Alan Wilson says, “For years, Google has prioritized profit over the privacy of South Carolinians who use Google products and services. Consumer privacy is one of the most important issues facing consumers right now, and our office will continue to do its part in ensuring the protection of our citizens in this way.”

The $391.5 million settlement is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the United States, say officials.

The Google investigation was opened after a 2018 Associated Press article unveiled that Google records a person’s movements, even when it is told not to.

The Google account settings at the center of the investigation included “Location History” and “Web & App Activity.” The attorney generals found that Google mislead customers about the extent they could limit Google’s location tracking, say officials.