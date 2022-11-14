Columbia Fireflies release 2023 home games

The Columbia Fireflies released their 2023 home game times.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies released their 2023 home game times. The team will open the season with a game against the Augusta GreenJackets on April 6 at 7:05 p.m.

Similar to 2022’s season, weekday games will begin at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday games will finish at 5:05 p.m. Saturday contests will start at 6:05 p.m. Tickets will go on sale after the new year.

The Fireflies announced in 2023 they will host two weekday games on Wednesdays. The first game on May 24 will be against the Charleston RiverDogs at 12:05 p.m. The June 7 game will take place at 12:05 p.m. against the Salem Red Sox.

The Independence Day game is set for July 3 at 6:05 p.m. The Fireflies will close their regular season of home games September 3 at 5:05 p.m. against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

For more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com