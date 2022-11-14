SLED: Lancaster woman charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 35 year-old Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell.

The Lancaster native was arrested after an investigation found she had intercourse with an unidentified minor, say officials.

Orrell is charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree, and three counts of incest, say authorities.

Orrell is booked at the Lancaster Detention Center.