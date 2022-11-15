Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree.

According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St.

“The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “It is the ideal way to join together with South Carolinians from across our great state to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.”

Officials say the state Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce, and comes from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, NC.