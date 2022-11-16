CPD: Avoid “Warm Up Vehicle Thefts”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s getting colder outside and this is just the beginning. As temperatures continues to plummet, in some cases hovering near freezing or below the Columbia Police Department is asking people to make sure they don’t make the mistake of leaving their car running to keep it warm while it is unoccupied. Police say warm up car thefts are common when it gets cold out, but there are several things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a target for a crime of opportunity.

First, Columbia Police say you should never leave your engine going while you are not inside of it, even if you are only planning to be away from the car momentarily. Police say it’s also a good idea to take the keys out of the ignition when you exit the vehicle.

If you do happen to become a victim of a car theft, police ask that you report it immediately.