DSS launches online portal to help families apply for child care financial assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The number of South Carolina families needing child care financial assistance is growing.

According to DSS, currently more than 36,000 children are receiving child care assistance through the federal funded COVID 300 Voucher program. To meet the growing demand DSS is now using an online portal instead of paper applications.

After submitting the application parents can track the process in real time.

Connelly-Anne Ragley with DSS says the portal will speed up the process and get child care to the families who desperately need it.

“Leaving children unaccompanied and not watch really can be a risk factor for child abuse or neglect. We never want a parent to be forced between choosing child care or going back to work, or continuing their education, or learning a new trade or skill,” says Ragley.

To qualify for the program parents must be at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty line, must be working at least fifteen hours a week, or enrolled in school or a training program.

If you would like to apply click here.