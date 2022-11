Midlands Military Matters: Breakfast buddies, widowers find friendship

In tonight’s Military Matters, I caught up with two veterans, Mr. Willie Davis and Mr. Ed Ballington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, I caught up with two veterans, Mr. Willie Davis, a 96 year-old World War II Veterans who drove himself to our meeting and is sharp as a tack, and Mr. Ed Ballington, a Vietnam Veteran who’s love for country and freedom is in his heart.

We sat down at breakfast last week.