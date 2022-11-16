Sumter deputies searching for 17 year-old missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17 year-old Zaniyah Johnson. She is a foster child and has a PTSD medical condition, say deputies.

The teen was last seen on Nov. 15 around her Joyce Street address in Sumter, say authorities.

She was wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt, and black and white plaid pajama pants with white bubble slides.

Deputies ask the public to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you see Johnson.