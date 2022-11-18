Local Living: Gem and Mineral Show, plus Fireflies Holiday lights this weekend

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season.

According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December.

Fireflies Holidays Lights will be open daily from Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, December 31, excluding Thanksgiving Day (November 24) and Christmas Day (December 25). Holiday shopping, kids crafts and activities, and incredible holiday-themed food and drinks will take place during the event throughout the winter. Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be on-hand for select evenings throughout the 42 nights of lights, say officials.

Per the website:

Hours of operations for Fireflies Holiday Lights will be 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 6-10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning December 17, as we get closer to the Christmas Holiday, the park will be open from 6-10 pm every night of operation. On New Year’s Eve (December 31) hours of operation will be 5-8 pm and will feature a kids “ball drop” at 7 pm.

For more information, including prices and hours click here https://www.firefliesholidaylights.com/

Looking for a few Gems? The annual Columbia Gem and Mineral Show is shining bright this weekend at the Jamil Temple.

The 54th annual event kicked off Friday and runs Saturday and Sunday.

You can check out rough cut gems, fossils, mineral, even beads are featured.

For more information click here https://www.cgms.rocks/2022-gem-show