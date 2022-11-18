Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.

The study was conducted in part by the University of South Carolina made possible from a grant submitted by the City of Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has more.