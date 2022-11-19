Cayce Police investigating fatal accident

COLUMBIA, S.C ( WOLO) -Cayce Police are investigating a fatal accident.

According to officials, on November 19, just after 12:00 AM, Cayce Officers were conducting patrol near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway when they saw what appeared to be a single vehicle accident.

Police say the vehicle was upside down and two occupants had been ejected.

One passenger was found dead and another was near the vehicle with injuries, say police.

Cayce Police Officers say they immediately rendered aid, and the injured passenger was transported to a local hospital.

The Cayce Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is reviewing the evidence to decide how the accident occurred.