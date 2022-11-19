No. 9 Clemson seeking ACC perfection, Miami bowl eligibility

Miami (5-5, 3-3) at No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Clemson by 19 1/2

Series record: Tied 6-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Clemson is seeking its fourth perfect run through the ACC regular season since 2015 and first since 2019. The Tigers are also looking to extend their league-record 39-game home win streak. Miami, a top-10 team in August, is seeking bowl eligibility in coach Mario Critobal’s debut season.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami QB Jacurri Brown vs. Clemson’s defensive front. Brown was an on-target sparkplug who led the team to a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last week. He threw for three touchdowns in his first college start. The Tigers accounted for four sacks in a 31-16 win over Louisville, pressuring quarterbacks Malik Cunninghan and Brock Domann nearly every play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: CB Kamren Kinchens leads the ACC with six interceptions and is third on the team with 39 tackles. The sophomore also returned one of his picks for a touchdown this season.

Clemson: RB Will Shipley has been the power that charges the Tigers offense. He’s second in the ACC with 899 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson has won an ACC-record 39 home games dating to 2016 (a 43-42 loss to PIttsburgh) A win and Clemson can tie Notre Dame’s 40 straight home wins from 1907-18 as the eighth longest such streak in FBS history.. … Miami needs a win against Clemson or in its regular-season finale against Pitt next week to keep its run of .500 or better in ACC play going. The Hurricanes’ last losing conference mark was 3-5 in 2014. … The Tigers have gone undefeated in ACC play three times under coach Dabo Swinney, in 2015, 2018 and 2019. … Clemson has won 10 or more games for the past 12 seasons. … Miami has lost its last three to the Tigers, including the 2017 ACC title contest 38-3 in 2017. … The Tigers have already clinched the ACC Atlantic and will face Coastal champion North Carolina in the championship game next month.