One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department.
Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police.
Officers says a 31-year-old woman was driven to the hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead.
Investigators have conducted and interviews and are continuing to determine what happened.
If you have any information contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.