20 year-old driver charged in Raleigh Christmas parade crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Raleigh Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl during Saturday’s Christmas parade.

Landen Christopher Glass, 20, is identified as the driver of the parade float truck that went out of control Saturday morning.

Witnesses say Glass yelled for parade goers to get out of the way, but the truck struck a member of the CC and Company dance team. Authorities have not released the name of the young victim.

Glass is facing charges including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. Raleigh’s holiday parade was canceled immediately after the incident.

Police say Glass had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. He was released on bond and carries a first court date of Jan.

26.