City of Columbia announces free parking during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced they are providing free parking during the Thanksgiving holiday to support local businesses. Office buildings will be closed Nov. 24-Nov.25 during the holidays, say officials.

Beginning Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, street parking will be complimentary city-wide. There will also be free parking on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, except at Five Points, where meter parking will be required from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

City officials say all city decks will be free to use on Nov. 23 after 5 p.m. The gates at Lincoln, Park, Lady, and Sumter streets will be raised for free entrance. The gates will remain open on Thanksgiving Day, and Black Friday.

The 2221 Devine Street parking deck will be free Nov.26-27.