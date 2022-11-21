Harvest Hope, SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs hold food drive for Veterans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

Food insecurity affects many people throughout the Midlands. Oftentimes that includes Veterans and their families.

Harvest Hope and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are hosting a food drive dedicated to feeding Veterans and families in need.

According to Harvest Hope CEO Erin Rowe, approximately 150,000 service members and their families experience food insecurity across America.

“This is unacceptable to me. These people have given their lives for our country and we are going to step up at this moment and we are going to take care of them in their time of need,” says Rowe.

Public Information Director for the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Brandon Wilson, wants Veterans to know they can always reach out.

“During the holidays, you know this is one of the times where Veterans may not come and ask and say ‘Hey, I need some help, for whatever reason that may be, but we want them to know that the SC Veteran Coalition and Harvest Hope food bank are here to help,” Wilson says.

According to Harvest Hope, donations can be dropped off at a designated location, including the Harvest Hope on Shop Road, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

And for Veterans and families needing some help with groceries, the Harvest Hope food pantry is open weekdays at the same location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, the pantry will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, November 25th.

Emma Cornelius plays rugby at the University of South Carolina. For the past two weeks, she and her teammates have collected over 300 pounds of food to donate to Harvest Hope.

“We really wanna just give back. We have such a great time in this community. We practice and we play all year round and we just really wanna give back to a community that’s been so supportive of us,” Cornelius says.

She’s also an ROTC Cadet and says she’s happy to be able to give back to Veterans in the community.

“It’s getting colder, it’s getting a little drearier, it’s not quite sunny SC anymore. So just being able to bring a little joy and provide some comfort for some families and some Veterans that don’t always have that, is a big deal,” she says.

For more information on Harvest Hope, visit their website here. To locate a pantry near you, click here.

And for more information on the SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs, visit their website here. For information on their Palmetto Pathfinder program, which provides personal support and services for Veterans, visit their site here.