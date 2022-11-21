Salvation Army Christmas kickoff at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Salvation Army, Christmas has officially started with a kick off event on the steps of the State House.

Salvation Army leaders say the Angel Tree program will give 2,500 midlands children presents this year and its Red Kettle Campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 thousand to fund next years programs.

Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army says the holidays are stressful for many Midlands families. He says right now there is an increased request for food, utility, and rent assistance

“We know that our families are taking rent money from January, February, March applying that to Christmas and then we come into crisis points for rent and utilities and food. We can negate that cycle by helping families through the Christmas season and provide stability for families in food, and utilities, housing all the first quarter of next year,” says Major Craddock.

For this years kickoff event, JTs Automotive group donated $150,000.

Major Craddock says you can help this holiday season by volunteering or making a donation to the Salvation Army.