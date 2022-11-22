Coroner releases Saluda County resident’s cause of death

The Saluda County Coroner's Office announced the death of 22 year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus as a homicide.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 11 22 At 22047 Pm

courtesy: Saluda County Coroner’s Office Press release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the death of 22 year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus as a homicide.

The Ridge Spring resident’s death was determined to be caused by gunshot wounds.

The victims’ body was found near a pond in the Monetta area on Nov. 19 in the afternoon.

The death was being investigated by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts