Coroner releases Saluda County resident’s cause of death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the death of 22 year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus as a homicide.

The Ridge Spring resident’s death was determined to be caused by gunshot wounds.

The victims’ body was found near a pond in the Monetta area on Nov. 19 in the afternoon.

The death was being investigated by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).