DEW: new data shows SC labor market remains strong

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) released data from their state-wide Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for Sept. 2022. The results show the SC labor market remains strong, says officials.

The data shows SC businesses hired 110,000 workers in September, although the number of job openings was slightly down from August.

The hiring rate is above the national average with more than two job openings for every unemployed SC citizen, say DEW officials.

Individuals looking for a job can visit SC Works Online Services. The site lists over 103,000 job openings state-wide.

For more information, visit scworkforceinfo.com and review the included table: