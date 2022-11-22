USC’s annual ‘Tiger Burn’ kicks off rivalry week ahead of Clemson match up

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- An annual tradition lit up the campus over at the University of South Carolina Monday night.

The Tiger Burn took place around 7 in the evening fresh off USC’s historic win over Tennessee.

now Gamecock fans are turning their attention to the in-state rival Clemson.

Students gathered at the Bluff Road Intramural fields on u campus to spark up some school spirit ahead of the Palmetto Bowl with the annual Tiger burn.

students gathered around the 30 foot Tiger to watch it crumble down and say there no better way to start the custom.

According to the university the tiger burn tradition goes back more than 100 years.

South Carolina and Clemson first faced off on the gridiron in 1896 with the first ever tiger burn taking place in 1902.

The more than 32 foot tall tiger was built by engineering students at USC. Not to be outdone, each year before the big game, Clemson students hold a pep-rally called “Cocky’s Funeral”

The Gamecocks travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers Saturday at 12 noon and you can see it right here on ABC Columbia.