Interfaith Thanksgiving dinner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As so many of us prepare to have meals with family and friends tomorrow there are many in the midlands who are not as fortunate.

Tomorrow volunteers with Saint Peters Catholic Church and First Baptist Church of Columbia will host the annual interfaith Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and hungry at St. Peters off Assembly Street.

The interfaith Thanksgiving meal is a midlands tradition dating back more than a decade.