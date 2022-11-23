Lexington Police searching for missing 17-year old

The Lexington Police Department is searching for 17 year-old Jay'la Clark who was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 at River Bluff High School.

Jay’la Clark Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

Officials say Clark was wearing blue jeans, a grey/black jacket with pink, purple and white Crocs at the time of her disappearance. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5’3″.

If you have any information, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or at ealewine@lexsc.com.