Local Living: Holiday happenings and More

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Fireflies Holiday Lights features one million lights, shining bright, this season.

According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park is decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December.

Fireflies Holidays Lights will be open daily from Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, December 31, excluding Thanksgiving Day (November 24) and Christmas Day (December 25). Holiday shopping, kids crafts and activities, and incredible holiday-themed food and drinks will take place during the event throughout the winter. Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be on-hand for select evenings throughout the 42 nights of lights, say officials.

Per the website:

Hours of operations for Fireflies Holiday Lights will be 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 6-10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning December 17, as we get closer to the Christmas Holiday, the park will be open from 6-10 pm every night of operation. On New Year’s Eve (December 31) hours of operation will be 5-8 pm and will feature a kids “ball drop” at 7 pm.

For more information, including prices and hours click here https://www.firefliesholidaylights.com/

Mannheim Steamroller is headed to the Koger Center.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas live in concert in 2022 is part of the Broadway in Columbia series.

Friday, November 25, 2022 • 7:30 p.m.

For information click here https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1211

Columbia Animal Services will hold an adoption special this month.

The ‘Thankful for a Home’ special will run November 21-30 2022.

The adoption fee for all cats and dogs is $20.00.

The shelter is located at 127 Humane Lane. https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/adoption/

Saluda Shoals Lights on the River opens November 23 and runs through Sat Dec 31 2022.

According to the website, you can experience the magic as Saluda Shoals Park comes alive in millions of sparkling lights. Journey through more than three miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes! Create lasting family memories this year at Holiday Lights on the River.