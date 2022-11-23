Newberry garbage collection rescheduled for Thanksgiving holiday

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry says the residential garbage collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will be picked up on Nov. 23 along with Wednesday’s regular route during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Collection usually scheduled for Nov. 25 will be picked up on Nov. 28 with Monday’s regular route.

Officials ask residents to place carts out by 7 a.m. on the day of collection or the evening before.

Carts must be placed with the lid opening facing the street, within 4-6 feet of the curbside. They must be removed by 9 p.m. on collection day.