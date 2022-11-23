Turkey cooking safety tips from Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Thanksgiving with some helpful guidelines to follow.

They say while you’re cooking your turkey you should continue checking on it to avoid burning it.

If you plan to fry your turkey, make to do it outside on a level surface and at least 10 feet away from the house or deck.

Most importantly, officials say to follow all the instructions before and during cooking your turkey, make sure it is thawed before you cook it and watch for splashing oil.