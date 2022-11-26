Carolina Clemson match up at Noon on ABC Columbia

ABC COLUMBIA–The annual Carolina Clemson rivalry will be seen in front of a national network television audience.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers will kick off at Noon ET on ABC Columbia WOLO TV-25.

This will be the 119th match-up in one of the nation’s oldest college football rivalries.

The Clemson Tigers own a 72-42-4 advantage in the series.

We will have highlights and reaction Saturday on Gamecock Saturday Night with Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier.

More Coverage: https://www.abccolumbia.com/2022/11/22/south-carolina-clemson-primed-for-rivrialy-clash/