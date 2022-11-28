Colorado shooting vigil held at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A vigil was held on the State House steps Sunday to remember those who were killed and injured during the Club Q shooting in Colorado.

Speakers from local LGBTQ+ organizations, religious leaders, and Sheriff Leon Lott were asking for the violence to stop and many pushed for South Carolina to pass the Hate Crime bill.

There was a moment of silence for the victims followed by a prayer.