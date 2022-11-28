Local Living: Tree Lighting in Forest Acres, plus Planetarium lighting

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the city of Forest Acres Presents ‘Sweet Seasons’ Christmas Tree Lighting Tuesday.

It will take place at the Lowes Shopping Center on Forest Drive from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m Tuesday. November 29th.

Organizers say the event will include free kids’ activities such as face painting, balloon artists, hot cocoa, and Santa!

https://www.facebook.com/253523810139492/posts/514600847365119

The South Carolina State Museum is getting ready for a Holiday event.

The Holiday Planetarium Lighting will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 – 7 p.m.

During the event, the museum says it will offer extended hours with evening 4-D and planetarium showtimes, and shopping in the Cotton Mill Exchange.

At the end of the evening, guests will be invited outside to enjoy the “lighting” of the 55ft planetarium dome as it transforms into a giant snow globe, according to event organizers. http://www.scmuseum.org/