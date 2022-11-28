Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5 year-old child

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a missing five-year-old child. The child was reported missing from an Orangeburg residence.

Deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive for a welfare check around noon on Thanksgiving day when they found a deceased female who had not been heard from since Nov. 1. The deceased female’s child Aspen Jeter was not located in the home.

Authorities say anyone with information on the child’s location or deceased person are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.