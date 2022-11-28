Red Cross opens shelter for 60 seniors after apartment fire

The Red Cross says its opening a shelter for at least 60 seniors after an apartment fire in Columbia Sunday night.

Investigators say it happened at the Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street with the fire damaging more than 60 units.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Prince Grand Lodge on Gervais Street.

Columbia Fire Department is investigating.