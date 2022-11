COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30.

The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials.

To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The gate will be open for both inbound and outbound traffic.