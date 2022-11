Fort Jackson prescribed burn today, smoke shifted towards Polo Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson says the smoke from today’s prescribed burn is moving in the direction of the Polo Road area.

Officials say the smoke should disappear after two to three hours.

The burn was set to take place near the Weston Lake area off near Leesburg Road.