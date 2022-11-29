RCSD: 77 year-old man found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced 77 year-old missing man Johnnie Ray Snipes was found safe.

Deputies say the elderly man was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Sandy Drive in Chapin. Mr. Snipes was described as having gray hair, 220 pounds, approximately 6 feet tall and has a medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt with a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Authorities thank everyone who helped share the information.