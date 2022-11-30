City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays vendors announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has announced the vendors for their Food Truck Friday events throughout the month of December.

Those include: K & C’s Kitchen, Bubblelicious and Carolina Donut Diva on both Dec. 2 and 9 and K&C’s Kitchen and Dogs on the Run on Dec.16. There will be no food truck events held on Dec. 23 and 30.

The Food Truck Fridays initiative features delicious food vendors as a way to highlight various types of cuisine that can be enjoyed in the city.

Food Truck Fridays are held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street in Columbia.